Jeff White

Devil Wings T-shirt

Jeff White
Jeff White
  • Save
Devil Wings T-shirt t-shirt illustration rayjak fiction
Download color palette

This is another design for a T-shirt I'll be giving as a reward for backers of my Kickstarter project. Backers can choose between an angel wings or a devil wings T-shirt.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Jeff White
Jeff White

More by Jeff White

View profile
    • Like