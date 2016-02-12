User Research - Affinity Diagram in Sketch via Dribbble

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abinash Mohanty

User Research - Affinity Diagram in Sketch

dribbble data template sketch affinity research ux design ui
Affinity diagram shouldn’t done digitally. However, you may use in one of your presentations in order to show certain user research data; especially to your remote stakeholders.

I was involved in the process of our contextual enquiries, and analyzed based on the data we captured during the research phase. Then I thought of converting into a template for others to use. It’s created using .sketch. Feel free to modify and explore :)

View large shot at https://goo.gl/ElJc5K
Download affinity diagram in .sketch format at https://goo.gl/w4yfxc

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Posted on Feb 12, 2016
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

