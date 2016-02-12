User Research - Affinity Diagram in Sketch via Dribbble

Trending designs to inspire you
Affinity diagram shouldn’t done digitally. However, you may use in one of your presentations in order to show certain user research data; especially to your remote stakeholders.
I was involved in the process of our contextual enquiries, and analyzed based on the data we captured during the research phase. Then I thought of converting into a template for others to use. It’s created using .sketch. Feel free to modify and explore :)
View large shot at https://goo.gl/ElJc5K
Download affinity diagram in .sketch format at https://goo.gl/w4yfxc
