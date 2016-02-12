User Research - Affinity Diagram in Sketch via Dribbble

Affinity diagram shouldn’t done digitally. However, you may use in one of your presentations in order to show certain user research data; especially to your remote stakeholders.

I was involved in the process of our contextual enquiries, and analyzed based on the data we captured during the research phase. Then I thought of converting into a template for others to use. It’s created using .sketch. Feel free to modify and explore :)

View large shot at https://goo.gl/ElJc5K

Download affinity diagram in .sketch format at https://goo.gl/w4yfxc

