Chad Syme

App logo

Chad Syme
Chad Syme
  • Save
App logo logo app microphone chrome vector illustrator syme chad syme seattle
Download color palette

This is a portion of the logo I designed for an app I just finished the UI and UX design on.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Chad Syme
Chad Syme

More by Chad Syme

View profile
    • Like