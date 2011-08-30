Dries Delaey

Evolution

Evolution personal logo first attempt at logodesign
The animation shows the different stages how I got to the final step; which isn't quite final yet.
I'm not yet satisfied with the little shadow on the apostrophe. And I'm struggling with losing the cool little detail when the logo is used smaller.

edit: I love feedback :)

