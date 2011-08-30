Kilian McMahon

GimmeBar Bug/Suggest Page

Kilian McMahon
Kilian McMahon
  • Save
GimmeBar Bug/Suggest Page suggestions gimmebar site
Download color palette

I decided to make a page today so I can post bugs that I find as well as features that I'd love to see in GimmeBar. It's one of the best services I've ever used on the web.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Kilian McMahon
Kilian McMahon

More by Kilian McMahon

View profile
    • Like