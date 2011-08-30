Jeff White

Marbulos fiction marbles rayjak illustration toys
I designed this label as part of a Kickstarter project. It's an element from a novel I wrote about the Netherworld. It's a "product" from that fictional world.

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
