Jonathan Minns

Wireframe Sketch

Jonathan Minns
Jonathan Minns
  • Save
Wireframe Sketch wireframe sketch pencil brochure construction layout mockup dot grid develop development idea idea generation
Download color palette

A wireframe mockup of a new piece of print material for a local building firm. Will post some more shots in a few days when I progress with the project.

Thanks.

Jonathan Minns
Jonathan Minns
Indpendent Visual Designer from the North East.

More by Jonathan Minns

View profile
    • Like