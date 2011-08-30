Another part of my digital art areas is advertising.

Big Daddy grabbing a Coca-Cola through the glass of a vending machine

For those of you who have played/ watched someone play "Bioshock" you will all know of the famous 'Big Daddy' more so in "Bioshock 2".

Anyway, I've wanted to do this concept for a while. In the game, Among the first of its kind, the player-controlled Big Daddy, named Subject Delta, reactivates with no recollection of the past decade's events, and scours the city in an attempt to relocate the Little Sister that he was paired with. Fearing this reunion will ruin her plans for the city, Sofia Lamb sends out her spliced up followers that she calls "The Rapture Family" and new Big Sisters in an attempt to deter Delta.

All this must be thirsty work... and where else would you turn to in 1968 other than the famous Coca-Cola!

In order for full effect, please view this piece in Full View

Enjoy ;)