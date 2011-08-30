Shaka SoCal Xmas

Amy Hood

illustration tattoos shaka design surfing surf orange county locale magazine drawing
An illustration/sketch for a Guide to Christmas for LOCALE magazine in Orange County, CA. I drew it then scanned it in and live traced it in illustrator to clean it up.

