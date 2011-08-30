Bob Galmarini

Original Sketch before the computer

Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
  • Save
Original Sketch before the computer illustration sketch typography paper
Download color palette

Here is a quick shot of the original sketch on paper before I took it into illustrator.

61856a82312fefd02600a0fb1c0d65a1
Rebound of
Pen Tool is our friend
By Bob Galmarini
View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Bob Galmarini

View profile
    • Like