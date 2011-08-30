Sam Allen

Well Wishes

Sam Allen
Sam Allen
  • Save
Well Wishes bodoni texture typography
Download color palette

Another portion of the ad for the cheerleaders. Text provided by Fillerati.

Adc80641595d9615b3448270807e25ec
Rebound of
Cheerleaders Program Ad
By Sam Allen
View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Sam Allen
Sam Allen

More by Sam Allen

View profile
    • Like