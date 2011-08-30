Gilles Munten

Jared C. Balogh Album Cover

Gilles Munten
Gilles Munten
  • Save
Jared C. Balogh Album Cover cd cd cover cover vintage
Download color palette

The whole project can be seen on behance :http://www.behance.net/gallery/Jared-C-Balogh-CD-Cover/2049005

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Gilles Munten
Gilles Munten

More by Gilles Munten

View profile
    • Like