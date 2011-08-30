One Layer Enters, Three Layer Styles Leave

Just a bit to illustrate my comment on Josh's post, as I happened to be using that exact technique on a current mockup.

Seems like most everybody here knows how this goes but I figure a friendly rebound can't hurt.

This nice, sharp double border action is:

- 1px grey inner stroke

- 5px 100% choke grey inner glow

- 4px 100% choke white inner shadow

Also if this is new info to you, you'll also want to turn all the above blending styles to normal, opacity 100%.

This concludes your Photoshop micro-tutorial-in-a-dribbble.