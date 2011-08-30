Rowan Manning

Rowan Manning
Rowan Manning
Mr Sloth a drawing a day sloth drawing pen felt-tip illustration
This is Mr Sloth. He's not drawn from reference – so if this isn't what a Sloth looks like you can blame my bad metal imagery! He looks smug :)

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Rowan Manning
Rowan Manning

