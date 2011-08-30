Glenn Jones

Corn Dog

Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
  • Save
Corn Dog glennz corn dog hot dog illustrator illustration vector art design tee shirt
Download color palette

View recording of drawing, 54 mins compressed into 3 http://www.vimeo.com/28369969

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
Designer & Illustrator working on my art and Tshirt design

More by Glenn Jones

View profile
    • Like