ampersandrew
IBM

IBM Design Camp Poster

ampersandrew
IBM
ampersandrew for IBM
Hire Us
  • Save
IBM Design Camp Poster screenprint clouds bike flag balloon gold stars sky moon make lab ibm design ibm
IBM Design Camp Poster screenprint clouds bike flag balloon gold stars sky moon make lab ibm design ibm
IBM Design Camp Poster screenprint clouds bike flag balloon gold stars sky moon make lab ibm design ibm
Download color palette
  1. designcamp_poster.jpg
  2. design_camp_poster_detail.jpg
  3. designcamp_poster_lg.jpg

The guys that run IBM Make Lab were nice enough to let me design a art print as part of a welcome package for those transitioning out of IBM Design Camp and into full time roles at IBM Design.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2016
IBM
IBM
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by IBM

View profile
    • Like