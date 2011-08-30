Oliver Thomas Edwards

FFNY Type Size Experiment web typography grid
- Descreased amount of texture on type, too overwhelming before.

- Main title point size decreased, and “from” typeface changed to match “FAR” and “NY”.

- Small caps letter spacing decreased for better balance with logo and body type.

Aug 30, 2011
