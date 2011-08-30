Ismael Burciaga

Great Bible Tales

Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Hire Me
  • Save
Great Bible Tales black grey red
Download color palette

I finally decided to hit LAUNCH on a site that has been sitting on the netterwebs (AKA the internet) for almost 2.5 years. Yes, you heard correct. 2.5 long years...

If you are into Bible Stories then check it out.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ismael Burciaga

View profile
    • Like