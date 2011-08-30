Julian Targowski

PLAY by PLAY

Dribbblers, I present to you something @jon and I whipped up last night. We really love looking at all of the awesomeness that you guys put up so here's a nifty little feed that updates live with every new shot posted.

Take a look, here: http://plybyply.com/

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
