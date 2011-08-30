Fred Oliveira

Bling splash page

Bling splash page bling objects splash
A screenshot of the page we created for our new startup - Bling. The static screenshot pales in comparison to the awesomeness that this thing is when it moves. Check it at http://bling.io ;-)

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
