Ocpa

Ocpa logo author crest distressed monogram
Download color palette

Rick Muphy's saturn ampersaturn inspired the little monogram in the middle of this logo, I was trying to figure out how to use the little O.C. monogram that I had from the writer.

Rebound of
Ampersaturn
By Rick Murphy
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
