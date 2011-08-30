Fabio Basile

Tiny monochromatic icons

Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile
  • Save
Tiny monochromatic icons monochrome icons tiny small osx lion blue popup shiny frog os x
Download color palette

A small selection of WIP monochromatic icons I designed for the app we are creating over at ShinyFrog. They should be resembling Lion icons but I wanted a crispier look than Apple's originals. More to come! :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile

More by Fabio Basile

View profile
    • Like