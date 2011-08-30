Dave Bailey

HSW V4 "Different One"

HSW V4 "Different One" custom type lettering rebound
Needed an excuse for a type exercise. Hope you don't mind, Trent!

Rebound of
HSW V2
By Trent Walton
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
