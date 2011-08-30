Brennan Letkeman

Future Ornate Tutorial

Brennan Letkeman
Brennan Letkeman
  • Save
Future Ornate Tutorial 3d blender future ornate cyberpunk
Download color palette

There's a tutorial coming on Acrylo Blog that covers all sorts of shiny, futuristic ornate materials.

Sneak peek here: http://www.brennanletkeman.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2011/08/future-ornate.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Brennan Letkeman
Brennan Letkeman

More by Brennan Letkeman

View profile
    • Like