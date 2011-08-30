Tools Site on Squarespace

A Squarespace project that's almost complete. For this site, I've used one journal per-product category (9 total), and customized the "list view" on each, to display tools in a simple scrollable list. Each product will have its own post, and the client will easily add descriptions and photos to populate the remainder of the site. I'm still tweaking the homepage, but your feedback is most-welcome! http://centurionbrands.squarespace.com