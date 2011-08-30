Chad Syme

Textured Horror themed BG

Chad Syme
Chad Syme
  • Save
Textured Horror themed BG scarry horror background vector illustrator photoshop illustration digital illustration digital painting slasher grime rust metal metal texture texture chipped paint scratch hand print distressed chad syme syme seattle microsoft xbox
Download color palette

Background for a horror themed campaign. Created as vector art then added lighting effects, textured, and aged in Photoshop

Chad Syme
Chad Syme

More by Chad Syme

View profile
    • Like