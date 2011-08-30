Shane Helm

The SeenTh.at Checkpad lets you take movie lists & your movie notes on-the-road, so you can note movies even when you aren't online/on-mobile. Coming soon to the SeenTh.at Store...

(photos by Crow Candy Photography: http://www.facebook.com/crowcandyphotography)

SeenTh.at is a social sharing network for movie lovers.

SIGNUP NOW for private beta testing taking place this Fall at:  http://seenth.at/
FOLLOW: https://twitter.com/seenthatmovie
FOLLOW: http://www.facebook.com/seenthat

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
