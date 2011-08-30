Tabs Icons Website

Kevin Andersson

Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson
tabsicons website jquery animation css3 css html design icons tabs
Tabs Icons has been growing steadily over the last year, and it was about time I put some work into the website.

I would love to know what you think of it (and if you find any bugs), so feel free to post a comment.

So without further ado, here's the website!
Visit www.tabsicons.com

Tabs Color is a bit hidden, but I'll make up for that later.

Also - feel free to use the sharing panel on the site ;)

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson

