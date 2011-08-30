Riley Cran

Silver Screen

Riley Cran
Riley Cran
  • Save
Silver Screen poster silver screen society film movie michael caine vice squad reel
Download color palette

I did a poster for the Silver Screen Society.

I got to stay up late replicating Michael Caine's handwriting.

Full size version here!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Riley Cran
Riley Cran
Typeface Designer

More by Riley Cran

View profile
    • Like