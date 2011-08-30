Kim Yu

Square O Skatedeck Design

Kim Yu
Kim Yu
  • Save
Square O Skatedeck Design skate deck crayons
Download color palette

They asked for color...

[black wood stain, 1000+ Crayola crayons, 180 generic crayons, melted crayon, 2 bottles of tacky glue and hi-gloss finish]

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Kim Yu
Kim Yu

More by Kim Yu

View profile
    • Like