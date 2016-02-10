Timeline WIP

Hello bros!

Just some WIP screens of an early concept for a Tether new project. What do you guys think? Animation coming soon ;)

Check out Tether here: http://tether.it

Hope you like it bros! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do. :D

Have a relaxing day and take care,

• Follow my work and check out more projects

• Join my personal email list (tutos, tips, freebies)

Twitter | Behance | LinkedIn | Buy my designs