Timeline WIP

Hello bros!

Just some WIP screens of an early concept for a Tether new project. What do you guys think? Animation coming soon ;)

Check out Tether here: http://tether.it

Hope you like it bros! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do. :D

Have a relaxing day and take care,

Posted on Feb 10, 2016
