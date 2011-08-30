Peekaboo - hide&seek iPad children game

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Peekaboo! Guess Who? Seven cutest alien characters came from faraway planet to explore our beautiful Earth and play seek-and-hide game with you! The fun, intuitive game, which makes kids excited about seeking small creatures and hearing the sounds they done.
This game will fascinate players as young as 2, and help them improve dexterity, color recognition, memory, and imagination and creativity, all while having fun.
Appstore - http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/peekaboo-find-hidden-fun-ufo/id443399937?mt=8