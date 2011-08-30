PopAppFactory/VISUALIZERS

Peekaboo - hide&seek iPad children game

Peekaboo - hide&seek iPad children game ipad ui custom design ios mobile application children game interactive
Peekaboo! Guess Who? Seven cutest alien characters came from faraway planet to explore our beautiful Earth and play seek-and-hide game with you! The fun, intuitive game, which makes kids excited about seeking small creatures and hearing the sounds they done.

This game will fascinate players as young as 2, and help them improve dexterity, color recognition, memory, and imagination and creativity, all while having fun.

Appstore - http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/peekaboo-find-hidden-fun-ufo/id443399937?mt=8

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
