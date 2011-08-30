PopAppFactory/VISUALIZERS

Tangramm Puzzles - iPad board game

Tangramm Puzzles - iPad board game
Tangram puzzle is a great educational tool for your child. This game will fascinate young players and help them improve dexterity, color recognition, memory, imagination and creativity, all while having fun.
The game has a number of templates with pictures, based on a grid, and a bank of figures which are used to complete the picture tangram.

At Appstore - http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tangram-puzzles/id440216395?mt=8

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
