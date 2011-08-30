Logic Advanced - iPad pre-school children game

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
The game of Logic Advanced is ideal app for early pre-school childhood (4 years and up) learning. It makes the basic learning of numbers, count, multiplication and geometrical figures easy. Logic is a 4-in-1 game of inter-related activities allowing you to help your child train their math skills and gain knowledge of main geometrical shapes.
A very unique feature of Logic allows you to choose the language which the game uses by selecting the language which is embedded in the game .When you make a match within any game, Logic will write the numbers and shapes in the language you choose. Your child can learn spelling and words in different languages – English, Spanish, French, Dutch, Japanese, Chinese, German, Russian and Ukrainian.
Details in AppStore - http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/logic-advanced/id441921416?mt=8