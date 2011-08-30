Justin Duel James

You Have My Eyes

Justin Duel James
Justin Duel James
album cover cd music ribbon type typography script
This was a concept for some album art with the title "You Have My Eyes" I ended up going with another concept but I liked this one. I really just wanted an excuse to try some ribbon style type...

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Justin Duel James
Justin Duel James

