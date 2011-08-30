Memory - iPad pair matching children game

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
The game of Memory is a great educational tool for your young child. It is centered around matching cards with pictures of animals, and encourages and helps them with memory and with visual judgment.
In addition to the wide range of pre-installed cards, you can make cards from your iPad’s photo library through a unique and ingenious built-in feature that allows you to select pictures, crop and rotate them, and bring them into the game as cards.
Memory’s features include 3 progressively difficult boards to challenge young and old alike. The game boards start out simple, with cards in a 4x2 grid (4 pairs of 2 cards), a 6x4 board (12 pairs of 2 cards), and an 8x5 board (20 pairs of cards).
See details in AppStore - http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/memory-pairs-matching-game/id431620395?mt=8