Logic - iPad children game

The game of Logic is a great educational and teaching aid for your young child. It makes the basic learning of colors and shapes easy, and it helps them find similar shapes (figures) and colors in a challenging yet fun format. As they grow and develop, your child can have fun with pictures, letters and numbers. Logic is a 5-in-1 game of inter-related activities allowing you to help your child expand their comprehension, judgment and decision-making.

A very unique feature of Logic allows you to choose the language which the game uses by selecting the narration language which is embedded in the game .When you make a match within any game, Logic will pronounce the color, the shape (or both) or the number in the language you choose. Your child can learn spelling and words in different languages – English, Spanish, French, Russian and Ukrainian. The speaker is a native speaker of that language (not computer-generated), and the words are pronounced very clearly and are very understandable. Initially the game will load in the default iPad language and after that you can change the language settings in the game so that your child can learn what another language calls the color, shape, picture or number.

