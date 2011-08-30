Dani Ward

Write It Down - Thicker and FINAL

Write It Down - Thicker and FINAL
This is the final logo. For sure.

I thickened the strokes a bit to make it bolder as a mark even at a smaller size. I also eliminated the categories altogether to make it more universal. If you can write it down, you should write it down. Simple as that.

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
