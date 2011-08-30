Jonathan Brazeau

New Terrain

pink collage thick type pattern water color water color butterfly green stars mew wood clippings magazine poster persian album
I was inspired by the butterfly motif on the album. This includes all the things I like to work with, water color, patterns, magazine clippings, space.

