Responsive Website: Form (Mobile Layout)

Responsive Website: Form (Mobile Layout) responsive design responsive website form iphone mobile view layout ui design progress
This is a snap of the mobile layout for a responsive website that I'm in the middle of designing, I'm using the Less Framework, so this is a 3 column grid. This is a sign up form with stages. The dropdown and radio elements are from http://uniformjs.com/
Less Framework: http://lessframework.com/

