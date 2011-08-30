Chris DeLorenzo

Momentus

Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo
  • Save
Momentus momentus pen and ink
Download color palette

Still got plenty of more work to go on this. Trying to do it all by pen, no vectors. I'll have it to you soon Evan!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo

More by Chris DeLorenzo

View profile
    • Like