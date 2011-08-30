Toto Tvalavadze

Grade Rock App

Grade Rock App iphone icon climbing
Icon for climbing grade converter I developed for my girlfriend on her birthday. It's free and ad-free. Grab it on App Store: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/grade-rock/id416063685?mt=8&ls=1

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
