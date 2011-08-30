Dan Ott

The responsive workflow

css less ios responsive
What I learned today: don't leave spaces in your :nth-child selectors. :nth-child(2n + 1) doesn't work on iOS. :nth-child(2n+1) works as expected on iOS.

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
