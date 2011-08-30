Ambigram

Construction logotype C2

Ambigram
Ambigram
  • Save
Construction logotype C2 culture arts center c2 cultural center logo guidelines guides consruction
Download color palette

Close-up of previous post showing the slight dipping of "C" & "."

Screen shot 2011 08 30 at 4.48.31 pm
Rebound of
Construction logotype C2
By Ambigram
View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Ambigram
Ambigram

More by Ambigram

View profile
    • Like