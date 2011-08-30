RONLEWHORN

Hand-Painted & Screen-Printed

Hand-Painted & Screen-Printed portrait illustration gallery canvas art
This is the 6th one of these for my show on friday.
Very excited by the results of the textural contrast I was able to achieve with Acrylics & Screen-Printing Inks on coarse, hand-stretched canvas.

Rebound of
5 AM Accidents
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Label Design • Portraits • Illustration • Branding

