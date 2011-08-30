petecuba

Cyclist signs

petecuba
petecuba
  • Save
Cyclist signs bike biking screenprint coroplast icons type interstate
Download color palette

Just finished up a project with Moving Design. These road signs for cyclists were screenprinted on coroplast, cut out, and posted around the Logan Square neighborhood

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
petecuba
petecuba

More by petecuba

View profile
    • Like