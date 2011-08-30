Blake Behrens

Audrey Hepburn, classy

audrey hepburn illustration vector celebrity color experiment
This is a personal project illustration I've posted a few other places. I can't but help think Audrey is the classiest woman ever.*

* Don't tell my wife I said that.

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
