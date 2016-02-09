Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Scott Campbell

Wildsam - Mardi Gras Map

Scott Campbell
Scott Campbell
  • Save
Wildsam - Mardi Gras Map float bourbon st carnival mask drawing illustration map parade nola mardi gras louisiana new orleans
Download color palette

Happy Mardi Gras! Crop of the Mardi Gras map from the Wildsam NOLA field guide, which I had the pleasure of illustrating.

http://scttcmpbll.com/Wildsam-Field-Guide-New-Orleans
http://wildsam.com/product/new-orleans-la/

Scott Campbell
Scott Campbell

More by Scott Campbell

View profile
    • Like