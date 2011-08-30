Sam Burgon

Logo WIP

Logo WIP branding brand corporate business office logo stripes
Still working on the brand for a building which rents out office space.

The client suggested removing the 'icons' that were in the earlier logo, as they take too much attention away from the resident businesses.

I can't quite get the text and the stripes to all line up nicely.

Feedback is welcome.

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
