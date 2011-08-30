David Kovalev ◒

ER Logo Revision

David Kovalev ◒
David Kovalev ◒
Hire Me
  • Save
ER Logo Revision logo black and white mountain river grass grey seal sky sun
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
David Kovalev ◒
David Kovalev ◒
Howdy✋🏻 Thanks for 👀 my work, lets 💬!
Hire Me

More by David Kovalev ◒

View profile
    • Like